BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group: Aton informs about status and continuation of share purchases

June 8 (Reuters) - EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG: ATON INFORMS EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG ABOUT THE STATUS AND THE CONTINUATION OF SHARE PURCHASES ANNOUNCED ON 23 AUGUST 2016

* ‍ATON NOW HAS INFORMED COMPANY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED 652,029 SHARES IN TOTAL TO DATE AND WITHIN SCOPE OF ANNOUNCED SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAMME​

* ‍ATON HAS INFORMED IT INTENDS TO MAKE FURTHER ON-EXCHANGE SHARES PURCHASES DURING PERIOD UNTIL 29 MAY 2018​

* ‍ACCORDING TO ATON, UP TO 347,971 SHARES OF COMPANY (REPRESENTING APPROX. 1.4% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG) SHALL BE BOUGHT DURING THIS PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)