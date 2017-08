July 17 (Reuters) - Edap Tms Sa

* Edap announces withdrawal of 510(k) application for Focal One to be followed by new submission to conform to FDA review rules

* Edap Tms Sa - Edap plans to submit a new 510(k) file including new clinical data

* Edap Tms Sa - initial 510(k) to be submitted for ablatherm fusion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: