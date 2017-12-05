FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Raises 5 Bln Rupees
#Company News
December 5, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Raises 5 Bln Rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited:

* EDELWEISS ALTERNATIVE ASSET ADVISORS LIMITED RAISES 5 BILLION RUPEES VIA ITS ONSHORE EDELWEISS REAL ESTATE OPPORTUNITIES FUND Source text: [Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited (EAAA or Investment Manager), leading player in the Alternative Private Debt, across special opportunities, real estate and distressed assets credit space, announced the final close of its onshore AIF Edelweiss Real Estate Opportunities Fund (EROF or Fund) in November 2017 at the targeted Fund corpus of INR 500 Cr. The fund aims to capitalize on limited liquidity in real estate market through multi-strategy approach with focus on top six Tier-I cities in India namely Mumbai, NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune & Chennai across residential and commercial real estate.]

