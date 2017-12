Nov 30 (Reuters) - Yume Inc:

* ‍EDENBROOK CAPITAL​ URGES YUME INC BOARD TO ABANDON MERGER DEAL TERMS WITH RHYTHMONE AS TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES YUME- SEC FILING

* ‍EDENBROOK CAPITAL​ SAYS IT BELIEVES "THERE IS A LOT OF ROOM FOR A CASH OFFER THAT WOULD BE SUPERIOR TO THE CURRENT DEAL" WITH RHYTHMONE Source text: (bit.ly/2Akwtst)