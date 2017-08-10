FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EDF Energies Nouvelles, Canadian Solar in Brazil power project deal
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-EDF Energies Nouvelles, Canadian Solar in Brazil power project deal

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energies Nouvelles/Canadian Solar:

* EDF Energies Nouvelles and Canadian Solar Inc announce partnership on 92.5 MWp Pirapora III photovoltaic project in Brazil

* Sale of 80% interest in the project by Canadian Solar to EDF EN do Brasil, EDF Energies Nouvelles’ local subsidiary

* Pirapora III project has started construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q4 2017

* Canadian Solar is supplying modules for the project from its 380 MWp modules factory established in Brazil to support the local market

* EDF EN do Brasil will manage both the construction and operations phases of the project

* Project will generate 188 GWh per year and contribute towards the country’s goal of obtaining 23% of its energy from non-hydro renewable sources by 2030

