Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍a partnership in 92.5 mwp pirapora iii photovoltaic project in Brazil​

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍deal through sale of 80% interest in project by Canadian Solar to EDF En Do Brasil, Edf Energies Nouvelles’ local subsidiary​

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍Pirapora III project has started construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q4 of 2017​