a month ago
BRIEF-EDF Renewable Energy acquires solar projects from First Solar
July 13, 2017 / 10:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-EDF Renewable Energy acquires solar projects from First Solar

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* EDF Renewable Energy announces acquisition of solar projects from First Solar

* EDF Renewable Energy announced acquisition of 179 megawatt ac (mwac) switch station 1 and switch station 2 solar projects from first solar in late June

* EDF Renewable - projects currently under construction, to sell combined output, environmental attributes under 3 power purchase agreements to NV Energy's units

* EDF Renewable Energy-commercial operation dates for switch station 1, switch station 2 projects scheduled for late July 2017, late Sept 2017, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

