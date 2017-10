Aug 3 (Reuters) - EDGEWARE AB (PUBL):

* Q2 NET SALES OF SEK 40.2 MILLION (51.5), A DECREASE OF 21.8 PERCENT

* Q2 GROSS PROFIT OF SEK 28.4 MILLION (33.8), CORRESPONDING TO A GROSS MARGIN OF 70.5 PERCENT (65.6)

* Q2 EBIT OF SEK -12.9 MILLION (-3.9)

* MARKET OUTLOOK REMAINS FAVOURABLE IN ALL OF MARKETS SERVED BY EDGEWARE