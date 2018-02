BRIEF-Edgeware Q4 Adjusted EBIT Falls To SEK 5.8 Million

Feb 12 (Reuters) - EDGEWARE AB (PUBL):

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT OF SEK 5.8 MILLION VERSUS. 17.9 MILLION SEK

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 68.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 84.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT AT SEK 5.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 10 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVE IS TO ACHIEVE A LONG-TERM EBIT MARGIN EXCEEDING 15 PERCENT.‍​

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVE IS TO ACHIEVE ORGANIC ANNUAL SALES GROWTH EXCEEDING 20 PERCENT

* SINCE CASH FLOW IN COMING YEARS SHOULD FINANCE DEVELOPMENT, NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID.‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)