Feb 22 (Reuters) - Edison International:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.67

* Q4 ADJUSTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* WILL PROVIDE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFTER A FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY CPUC ON SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON 2018 GRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: