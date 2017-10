Oct 6 (Reuters) - EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

* IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL WAREHOUSE PARKS WITH AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF ABOUT £146 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSING TO RAISE ADDITIONAL EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL BY OFFERING UP TO ABOUT 100 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES