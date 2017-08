Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ediston Property Investment Company Plc :

* EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT -‍DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF PERIOD FROM 1 JULY 2017 TO 31 JULY 2017 OF 0.4583 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT CO WILL PAY FURTHER MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF 0.4583 PENCE PER SHARE IN SEPTEMBER 2017​