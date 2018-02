Feb 1 (Reuters) - EDITA FOOD INDUSTRIES:

* LAUNCHES MINI MUFFINS UNDER TODO BRAND, RELEASE OF ADDITIONAL VARIANTS ON THIS PRODUCT IS PLANNED FOR FUTURE

* TODO MINI MUFFINS WILL BE PRICED UNDER EGP 5 AND ARE PART OF EDITA’S CAKE SEGMENT, A KEY CONTRIBUTOR TO CO'S REVENUES IN 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2DS6j1s) Further company coverage: