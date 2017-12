BRIEF-Edita Food Signs MOU With Dislog Group to Establish JV in Morocco

Dec 10 (Reuters) - EDITA FOOD INDUSTRIES:

* SIGNS MOU WITH MOROCCO‘S DISLOG GROUP TO INCORPORATE EDITA FOOD INDUSTRIES-MOROCCO‍​ TO MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE EDITA‘S PRODUCTS

* TERMS OF AGREEMENT STIPULATE THAT EDITA WILL BE MAJORITY OWNER OF THE VENTURE WITH 51 PERCENT STAKE

* COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS WILL BEGIN IN EARLY 2018 WITH EXPORTS OF EDITA’S PRODUCTS TO MOROCCO‍​

* SECOND STAGE WILL ENTAIL ESTABLISHMENT OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN 2019 WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT AROUND $10 MILLION