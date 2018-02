BRIEF-EdR Qtrly Net Income Per Share $0.32

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc:

* EDR ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* EDUCATION REALTY TRUST INC - QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE/UNIT$0.32

* EDUCATION REALTY TRUST INC - QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE/UNIT $0.59

* EDUCATION REALTY TRUST INC - ‍MIDPOINT OF 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE WITH CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS IS $1.86, A $0.04 OR 2.1% REDUCTION FROM 2017​

* EDUCATION REALTY TRUST INC - SEES 2018 PROJECTED EARNINGS PER SHARE/UNIT $0.56 TO $0.62 WITHOUT CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS

* EDUCATION REALTY TRUST INC - SEES 2018 PROJECTED FFO PER SHARE/UNIT $1.83 TO $1.93 WITHOUT CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS

* EDUCATION REALTY TRUST INC - SEES 2018 PROJECTED CORE FFO PER SHARE/UNIT $1.89 TO $1.99 WITHOUT CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: