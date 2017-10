Sept 22 (Reuters) - EDREAMS ODIGEO SA:

* TO REDEEM 10 MILLION EUROS OF ITS 8.50 PERCENT SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE IN 2021

* NOTES TO BE REDEEMED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 103 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST