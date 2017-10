Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eduspec Holdings Bhd

* Unit to buy 22,500 common shares of First Eduspec from First Datacorp and Jorge C. Buenaventura for 1.8 million RGT ‍​

* Acquisition will not have any material impact on the earnings, gearing and substantial shareholders' shareholding of the company