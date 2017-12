Dec 6 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS ACQUIRES HARPOON MEDICAL

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP - EDWARDS PAID $100 MILLION IN CASH FOR HARPOON AT CLOSING ON DEC. 1

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES - THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR UP TO $150 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT 10 YEARS AS PART OF DEAL

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES - JAMES GAMMIE HAD AN EQUITY INTEREST IN HARPOON MEDICAL, AND WILL SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES