BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences reports quarterly share of $0.79

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly earnings per share $0.79; Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.84; Qtrly sales $821.5 million, up 11.1 percent

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $481.2 million, up 17.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $832.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edwards lifesciences - Reaffirmed FY sales estimate at high end of $3.2 to $3.4 billion range, FY adjusted EPS estimate of $3.65 to $3.85

* Edwards lifesciences - “Experienced minimal business impact” from recent natural disasters

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S