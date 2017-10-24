FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences reports quarterly share of $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly earnings per share $0.79; Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.84; Qtrly sales $821.5 million, up 11.1 percent

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $481.2 million, up 17.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $832.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edwards lifesciences - Reaffirmed FY sales estimate at high end of $3.2 to $3.4 billion range, FY adjusted EPS estimate of $3.65 to $3.85

* Edwards lifesciences - “Experienced minimal business impact” from recent natural disasters

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.