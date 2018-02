Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eestor Corporation:

* EESTOR ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* EESTOR CORPORATION - ‍INTENDS TO PURSUE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS AT C$0.30 PER UNIT ​TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$2 MILLION