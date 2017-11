Nov 27 (Reuters) - Efecte Oy (IPO-EFECTE.HE):

* ‍APPLIES FOR ITS SHARES TO BE LISTED ON FIRST NORTH FINLAND MARKETPLACE OF NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD​

* ‍TRADING EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON FIRST NORTH FINLAND MARKETPLACE ON OR ABOUT 13 DECEMBER 2017​