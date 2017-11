Nov 13 (Reuters) - Efficient Group Ltd:

* EFFICIENT GROUP LTD - ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 14% TO R1 BILLION​

* EFFICIENT GROUP LTD - FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED FROM 41.53 CENTS TO 69.01 CENTS​

* EFFICIENT GROUP LTD - ‍ FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017, ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION INCREASED BY 16% TO R117.3 BILLION​

* EFFICIENT GROUP LTD - FY DIVIDEND ‍OF 8 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED (2016: 7 CENTS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)