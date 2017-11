Nov 15 (Reuters) - EFFNETPLATTFORMEN AB:

* GOLDBLUE CARRIES OUT ISSUE PRIOR TO LISTING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH

* EFFNETPLATTFORMEN AB - ‍GOLDBLUE ISSUE AMOUNTS TO MAXIMUM 4,100,000 UNITS EQUIVALENT TO ABOUT SEK 24 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS​

* EFFNETPLATTFORMEN AB - ‍GOLDBLUE SHARES AND WARRANTS SCHEDULED TO LIST ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON 20 DECEMBER 2017 AS PRELIMINARY FIRST LISTING DAY​