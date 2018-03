March 1 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS:

* RA MENA HOLDINGS BUYS 20.89 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EGP 459.7 MILLION

* RA MENA HOLDINGS RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 8.1 PERCENT FROM 2.63 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2CP5THO) Further company coverage: