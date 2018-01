Jan 18 (Reuters) - Eforce Holdings Ltd:

* ‍TAM LUP WAI, FRANKY RE-DESIGNATED FROM CHAIRMAN TO DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* LEUNG CHUNG SHAN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* LIU LIYANG HAS CEASED TO BE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN