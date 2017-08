Aug 11 (Reuters) - EFORE PLC:

* JANUARY - JUNE 2017 NET SALES TOTALLED EUR 39,4 MILLION (EUR 39,5 MILLION), DOWN 0,3 % COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* JAN-JUNE OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING RESULT AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2017 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE POSITIVE