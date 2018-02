Feb 14 (Reuters) - EFORE PLC:

* H2 NET SALES EUR ‍30.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍0.9​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED.​

* ‍DOES NOT GIVE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018​

* ‍INVESTIGATES DIFFERENT STRUCTURAL ALTERNATIVES TO SECURE LONG-TERM PROFITABILITY OF TELECOM BUSINESS​