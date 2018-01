Jan 17 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY:

* RECEIVES MANDATORY PURHCASE OFFER FROM CLEOPATRA HOSPITAL TO BUY UPTO 7.2 MILLION SHARES OF NOZHA INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL AT EGP 90 PER SHARE

* SAYS STUDYING PURCHASE OFFER MADE BY CLEOPATRA HOSPITAL TO BUY STAKE IN NOZHA INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL Source: (bit.ly/2rjNkuU) Further company coverage: