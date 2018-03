March 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* EFSD, JDRF AND LILLY EXTEND COLLABORATION SUPPORTING TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH

* ELI LILLY AND CO - EFSD, JDRF AND CO AGREED TO EXTEND COLLABORATION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMME IN TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH THROUGH 2020​