Dec 11 (Reuters) - EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS :

* SAYS ACQUIRES DEVELOPMENT PROJECT LAAGRI SELVER SHOPPING CENTRE AT TALLINN, ESTONIA

* SAYS TOTAL COST OF CONSTRUCTION WORKS AMOUNTS TO EUR 4.3 MILLION PLUS VAT. Source text : bit.ly/2ydQU7P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)