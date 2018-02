BRIEF-Eften Real Estate Fund III Says ‍Consolidated Sales Revenue For Year 2017 Up At EUR 7.3 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS:

* SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE FOR YEAR 2017 WAS EUR 7.3 MILLION, UP BY 37 PERCENT IN A YEAR​

* SAYS ‍GROUP‘S NET PROFIT FOR FY 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.6 MILLION, INCREASING BY 51 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016​

* SAYS AS AT 31.12.2017, THE GROUP’S TOTAL ASSETS WERE IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 97.3 MILLION

* SAYS IN 2018 BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO PAY EUR 2.2 MILLION IN (NET) DIVIDEND FROM 2017 NET PROFIT Source text : bit.ly/2F5R7zi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)