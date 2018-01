Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET PARTNERS WITH ORAPHARMA TO CO-PROMOTE SPRIX® NASAL SPRAY

* EGALET CORP - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED

* EGALET CORP - ‍ORAPHARMA WILL BEGIN PROMOTING SPRIX IN Q1 AS PART OF A TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT​

* EGALET CORP - HAS TERMINATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH SEPTODONT