BRIEF-Egalet Reduces Announces Refinancing Of Existing Convertible Notes

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET REDUCES DEBT OBLIGATION, EXTENDS MATURITY AND LOWERS ANNUAL INTEREST PAYMENTS THROUGH REFINANCING OF EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* EGALET CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN HOLDERS OF EGALET‘S OUTSTANDING 5.50% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE APRIL 1, 2020​

* EGALET CORP - ‍TOTAL FACE VALUE OF COMPANY‘S CONVERTIBLE DEBT WILL BE REDUCED FROM $61.0 MILLION TO $48.5 MILLION THROUGH EXCHANGE​

* EGALET - TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF EXISTING NOTES TO BE REDUCED, MATURITY DATE OF NEW NOTES IS DEC 2024-A 5-YEAR EXTENSION FROM ORIGINAL DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: