Oct 10 (Reuters) - EGNSINVEST EJENDOMME TYSKLAND A/S

* EXPECTS Q3 2017 EBVAT AT DKK 3.4 MILLION

* EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 EBVAT ARE DOWNGRADED BY DKK 0.5 MILLION TO THE RANGE OF DKK 14.0-14.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)