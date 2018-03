March 1 (Reuters) - Eguana Technologies Inc:

* EGUANA ANNOUNCES 1ST FISCAL 2018 QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC - DELIVERY OF GERMAN AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER SYSTEMS WITH INITIAL SHIPMENTS OF $3.2 MILLION STARTING IN FISCAL Q3

* EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC - FOR 2018, SEES COMMERCIAL AC BATTERY LAUNCH IN UNITED STATES FOR SMALL COMMERCIAL AND ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKETS