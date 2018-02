Feb 11 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* BLOCK TRADING ON 1.9 MILLION SHARES OF FAISAL ISLAMIC BANK OF EGYPT WORTH EGP 34.2 MILLION IMPLEMENTED ON FEB 10

* BLOCK TRADING ON 7.4 MILLION SHARES OF FAISAL ISLAMIC BANK OF EGYPT WORTH $8.5 MILLION IMPLEMENTED ON FEB 10 Source:(bit.ly/2H58CjK) Further company coverage: