Feb 4 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA CO FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES:

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 71.8 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EGP 36.2 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EGP 384 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EGP 262.8 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO