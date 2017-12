BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT to Sell Stake in Beltone Financial, to Acquire 51 PCT in INERTIA‍‍

Dec 21 (Reuters) - ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING:

* BOARD APPROVES SALE OF SHARES IN BELTONE FINACIAL HOLDING, REPRESENTING 7 PERCENT OF BELTONE FINACIAL HOLDING SHARES ‍

* BOARD RESOLVES PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH INERTIA FOR ENGINEERING AND TRADING TO ACQUIRE AT LEAST 51 PERCENT OF INERTIA SHARE CAPITAL

* BOARD APPROVES FORMATION OF A CONSORTIUM TO BID IN TENDERS OFFERED BY NEW URBAN COMMUNITIES AUTHORITY UNTIL THE ACQUISITION OF INERTIA