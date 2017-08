July 8 (Reuters) - Qalaa Holdings Sae * Egypt's Qalaa holdings posts Q1 revenues 2.114 billion Egyptian pounds ($118.43 million) versus 1.731 billion a year ago - statement * Egypt's Qalaa holdings - Q1 net loss after minority rights 383.441 million pounds versus net loss 281.612 million a year ago - statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; editing by John Stonestreet)