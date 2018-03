March 4 (Reuters) - SABAA INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES:

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 77 MILLION FROM EGP 66 MILLION THROUGH ISSUING 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 6 SHARES‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2oGGAmZ) Further company coverage: