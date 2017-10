Oct 10 (Reuters) - GENERAL COMPANY FOR CERAMIC AND PORCELAIN PRODUCTS

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF EGP 0.09 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2016-17

* SHAREHOLDERS ASSIGN RESPONSIBILILTIES OF CHAIRMAN‍​ TO ABDEL MUTTALIB MORSI MAGHREBI, EFFECTIVE OCT 10 Source:(bit.ly/2wJLVvJ) Further company coverage: