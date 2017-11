Nov 15 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO SAE:

* Q3 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY INTEREST EGP 166.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 108.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 583.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 531.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 507.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 266.5 MILLION YEAR AGO