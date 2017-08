Aug 14 (Reuters) - TALAAT MOSTAFA GROUP HOLDING CO

* H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST EGP 696.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 432.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 3.26 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.92 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AMENDS FY SALES FORECAST TO EGP 11.4 BILLION FROM EGP 9.4 BILLION