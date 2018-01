BRIEF-eHealth Announces Acquisition Of GoMedigap

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ehealth Inc:

* EHEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GOMEDIGAP TO FURTHER ACCELERATE EXPANSION OF MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT STRATEGY

* EHEALTH INC - ‍DEAL FOR $20 MILLION IN CASH AND EHEALTH COMMON STOCK​

* EHEALTH INC - ‍EHEALTH EXPECTS ACQUISITION OF GOMEDIGAP TO BE ACCRETIVE TO COMBINED COMPANY‘S EARNINGS​

* EHEALTH INC - ‍EHEALTH EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH EXISTING CASH BALANCES​

* EHEALTH INC - ‍GOMEDIGAP'S CO-CEOS WILL JOIN EHEALTH EXECUTIVE TEAM AND WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE GOMEDIGAP'S MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT BUSINESS​