Sept 29 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd:

* EHI CAR SERVICES PARTNERS WITH VOLKSWAGEN GROUP CHINA TO ADVANCE LUXURY MOBILITY-ON-DEMAND SERVICES IN CHINA

* EHI CAR SERVICES - CO, ‍VOLKSWAGEN GROUP CHINA HAVE SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO JOINTLY EXPLORE LUXURY MOBILITY-ON-DEMAND SERVICES IN CHINA​