Dec 22 (Reuters) - E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd:

* E.I.D-PARRY (INDIA) - ‍APPROVED SALE OF CO‘S BIO PESTICIDES BUSINESS AS A GOING CONCERN BY WAY OF SLUMP SALE TO COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL​

* SAYS APPROVED SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE OF CO IN PARRY AMERICA INC

* E.I.D-PARRY (INDIA) - CONSIDERATION FOR SALE OF BIO PESTICIDES BUSINESS IS 3.03 BILLION RUPEES​

* SAYS CONSIDERATION FOR DIVESTMENT OF STAKE IN PARRY AMERICA IS 354 MILLION RUPEES