Feb 23 (Reuters) - E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF SHARES IN PARRY AMERICA INC TO COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO APPROVE TRANSFER OF CO'S BIO PESTICIDES BUSINESS ON GOING CONCERN VIA SLUMP SALE TO COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL