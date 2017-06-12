FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia patients at american diabetes association meeting in san diego

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations were well tolerated with no related adverse events

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced hypoglycemic symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

