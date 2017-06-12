BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39

June 12 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia patients at american diabetes association meeting in san diego

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations were well tolerated with no related adverse events

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced hypoglycemic symptoms