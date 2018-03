BRIEF-Eisai Co, Merck Announce Oncology Collaboration For Lenvima

March 7 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd:

* EISAI CO., LTD. AND MERCK ENTER GLOBAL STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION FOR LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE)

* MERCK & CO - CO, ‍​ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

* MERCK & CO INC - GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK

* MERCK & CO - EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI

* MERCK - TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL

* MERCK - TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MILLION AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AS PER DEAL

* MERCK & CO INC - EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BILLION FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA

* MERCK - AS PER DEAL, ‍EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES​

* MERCK & CO - ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BILLION