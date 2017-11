Nov 14 (Reuters) - EL EN SPA:

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 8.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 TURNOVER EUR 75.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONSIDERS 300 MILLION EUROS OF REVENUE REACHABLE TARGET FOR 2017, WITH EBIT ABOVE 10% ON REVENUE